Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India men beat South Africa 3-2 to qualify for hockey final at Commonwealth Games

Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 16
View Comments

India, which extended its unbeaten streak against South Africa in the CWG to 4-0, will meet the winner of the other last-four fixture between Australia and England in the final on Monday.

Santadeep Dey


Mandeep Singh of Team India celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Men’s Hockey semifinal against South Africa on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian hockey team guaranteed itself a silver medal on Saturday as it beat South Africa 3-2 in the men’s semifinal of the Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham. India, which extended its unbeaten streak against South Africa in the CWG to 4-0, will meet the winner of the other last-four fixture between Australia and England in the final on Monday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.