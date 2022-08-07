India, which extended its unbeaten streak against South Africa in the CWG to 4-0, will meet the winner of the other last-four fixture between Australia and England in the final on Monday.



Santadeep Dey





Mandeep Singh of Team India celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Men’s Hockey semifinal against South Africa on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



