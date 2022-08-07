



It was on expected lines that it won’t be a stroll in the pitch for the Indian men’s hockey team against the South Africans, who have earned a lot of respect in the hockey world over the last twelve months or so – their 4-3 upset of Germany at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, followed by 4-3 win over New Zealand in their concluding pool tie at the 2022 Commonwealth Games are a testimony to their growing stature. South Africa have improved in leaps and bounds since losing rather tamely 2-10 on both occasions to India in the FIH Pro League in Potchefstroom earlier this year.



