

PAKISTAN’S Moin Shakeel (L) and Mohammad Hammaduddin vie for the ball with Brendan Guraliuk of Canada during their seventh place match at the University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on Saturday.—courtesy CWG2022



BIRMINGHAM: Once again, Pakistan took on Canada in a seventh-place playoff at the Commonwealth Games. Just like four years ago in Australia, Pakistan came out as winners. This time thanks to a last-minute strike by Abdul Hanan Shahid that sealed a nerve-wracking 4-3 win on Saturday.



