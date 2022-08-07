Last-gasp Hanan earns Pakistan seventh place at CWG
PAKISTAN’S Moin Shakeel (L) and Mohammad Hammaduddin vie for the ball with Brendan Guraliuk of Canada during their seventh place match at the University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on Saturday.—courtesy CWG2022
BIRMINGHAM: Once again, Pakistan took on Canada in a seventh-place playoff at the Commonwealth Games. Just like four years ago in Australia, Pakistan came out as winners. This time thanks to a last-minute strike by Abdul Hanan Shahid that sealed a nerve-wracking 4-3 win on Saturday.