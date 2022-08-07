Australia stage comeback victory against England to earn chance for 7th gold medal







The morning session saw a couple of the men’s placings sorted. The day began with Scotland securing 9th place with a big win over Ghana, this was followed by Pakistan edging a high-scoring match against Canada to confirm 7th. The evening session saw the men’s semi-finals contested, starting with India earning a place in the final with a hard-fought win over South Africa. Over in the other semi-final Australia came back from 2-0 down to beat England.



