Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India secure place in gold medal clash after hard-fought South Africa win

Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13
View Comments

Australia stage comeback victory against England to earn chance for 7th gold medal



The morning session saw a couple of the men’s placings sorted. The day began with Scotland securing 9th place with a big win over Ghana, this was followed by Pakistan edging a high-scoring match against Canada to confirm 7th. The evening session saw the men’s semi-finals contested, starting with India earning a place in the final with a hard-fought win over South Africa. Over in the other semi-final Australia came back from 2-0 down to beat England.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.