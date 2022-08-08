All the news for Monday 8 August 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 - 8 August
Birmingham, England
All times GMT +1
Women
7 Aug 2022 09:00 NZL v IND (Bronze Medal) 1 - 1 (1 - 2 SO)
7 Aug 2022 11:15 CAN v CO ( 5-6) 3 - 1
7 Aug 2022 15:00 ENG v AUS (Gold Medal) 2 - 1
Men
7 Aug 2022 18:00 NZL v WAL (Men's Classification 5-6) 2 - 1
Men
8 Aug 2022 09:00 ENG v RSA (Bronze Medal)
8 Aug 2022 12:30 AUS v ND (Gold Medal)
All Pool Standings
Official results site
England secure maiden Commonwealth Games title as India secure bronze medal via a shoot-out
The day began with India’s women securing bronze medal via a dramatic shoot-out, while Canada earnt 5th spot. In the afternoon the women’s gold medal match saw England win their first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in front of a delirious home crowd. The day ended with New Zealand’s men securing 5th place, a game that saw Wales confirm their highest ever games finish.
England win first Commonwealth Games hockey gold at Birmingham 2022
By Owen Lloyd
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time after beating Australia 2-1 in the women's tournament at Birmingham 2022.
England secure memorable win over Australia for first ever Commonwealth Games Gold
England created hockey history by winning a first Commonwealth Games gold after a sensational 2-1 victory over Australia.
Hockeyroos claim Commonwealth Games silver in Birmingham
The Hockeyroos have ended their Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with a silver medal after a 2-1 loss to England in the gold medal match.
Lionesses helped us to Commonwealth hockey gold – Hollie Pearne-Webb
By Rod Gilmour
Birmingham — England women’s jubilant players revealed they had received good-luck messages from the Lionesses as they rode the tide of women’s sport success to land a first Commonwealth Games title.
England Dominant In Commonwealth Gold
England beat Australia to win first ever Hockey gold
Second quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard delivered glory for England.
England's women beat Australia to win historic first hockey gold
By Katie Falkingham
England women's hockey team won Commonwealth Games gold for the first time with a 2-1 victory over Australia.
What the victory meant to England's history-making women
England's players give their reaction following their epic Commonwealth Games win; earning a first ever gold medal with a 2-1 victory over Australia in Birmingham.
India Ride on Savita’s Shootout Heroics to Beat New Zealand for Bronze
Savita Punia showed the best-possible example of leading from the front, churning out four crucial saves to help the Indian women’s hockey team nose out New Zealand 2-1 in a nail-biting shootout to win a bronze medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – thus ending their 16-year medal drought since last winning a silver medal at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games. The Indian captain halted the shootout attempts of Hope Ralph, Rose Tynan, Katie Doar, and Oliva Shannon to ensure her team managed a bronze after making heavy weather of their solitary-goal lead in regulation time conceding a final-minute equaliser to the Black Sticks.
India women's hockey team wins bronze medal after beating New Zealand in shootouts
In a match that India dominated for most of the four quarters, New Zealand scored off a penalty stroke with just 18 seconds left to the end of the game, taking it to penalty shootouts.
India women have won a historic bronze medal in hockey at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday, after defeating New Zealand in what transpired into another shootout after the teams ended tied at 1-1 in the regulation 60 minutes.
Black Sticks women miss medal after losing penalty shootout at Commonwealth Games
Brendon Egan
The Black Sticks women have come away empty-handed from the Commonwealth Games after losing their bronze medal clash with India in a shootout.
Women's Black Sticks lose bronze medal match to India in second consecutive shootout
By Christopher Reive
Penalty shootouts have not been kind to the Women's Black Sticks.
Indian women end long wait for medal in Commonwealth Games
After 16 years, women's hockey team wins medal
Skipper Savita Punia led from the front with a spectacular display as the Indian women’s hockey team overcame New Zealand 2-1 in the shootout to win the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games today.
Indian women’s hockey, Commonwealth Games, 20 years ago: The gold that paved the path
Everything that describes India’s journey to a bronze medal triumph in Birmingham on Sunday can also be ascribed to another match in another English city, Manchester, 20 years ago.
Uthra Ganesan
Indian women’s hockey, Commonwealth Games, knockout match, tense moments, controversies.
Haughn scores a pair and Canada defeat Scotland to close out Commonwealth Games campaign
Team Canada matches Commonwealth Games best with fifth place finish
Canada wasted no time kick-starting their final Commonwealth Games finale as Hannah Haughn broke the 0-0 score line in the 4th minute of play. Brie Stairs navigated the Scottish defense and smashed a reverse cross, which Haughn deflected in nicely.
Scotland Women finish sixth after defeat to Canada
Scotland’s women lost 3-1 to Canada to finish sixth in the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey Centre. It was another enthralling match as the Scots went down fighting against a team ranked two places ahead of them in the world.
Crowdfunding Canada women equal Commonwealth Games best
Birmingham — Continued crowdfunding and Canada women have ended consecutive Commonwealth Games in fifth place after beating Scotland in their final classification game.
Wales Secure Best Commonwealth Games Finish Despite Defeat By New Zealand In Close Tussle For 5th
Wales men achieve their best ever finish at a Commonwealth Games despite loss to New Zealand in a close 5th/6th classification match.
Men go for bronze medal against South Africa
England's men play for a Commonwealth Games bronze medal on Monday.
Be angry, be frustrated, but move on: Schopman's message to Savita & Co after semfinal loss
Coach Janneke Schopman's words of wisdom seemed to have worked like magic as a wounded India beat New Zealand 2-1 to clinch the Bronze medal.
"Be angry, be frustrated, you have every right but move on and settle down before crucial bronze medal match," was chief coach Janneke Schopman's mantra after Indian women's hockey team lost in a controversial shoot-out against Australia in the Commonwealth Games semi-final.
Hockey India wants clock rule changed, guilty officials punished In a letter to the hockey world body
HI chief executive Elena Norman said India were always on the receiving side on such errors.
India's women's hockey team came back from the 'clock fiasco' in their semifinal defeat against Australia to clinch the bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, but Hockey India is still bristling. They have shot off a letter to the hockey world body asking to change the clock regulations and to not appoint the 'guilty' officials for any future tournaments.
Hockey player Navneet Kaur will continue to make country proud
Celebrations began at the house of women’s hockey team player Navneet Kaur in Shahabad in Kurukshetra after a brave Indian women’s hockey team stunned New Zealand to win the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Hockey Skipper Manpreet Has Daughter's Support as India Continue Charge
CWG 2022: Manpreet Singh's Indian hockey team overcame South Africa 3-2 in the semi-final.
Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh had a new, dedicated supporter rooting for him from the stands on Saturday as he led his team to its third final in the Commonwealth Games.
Indoor Asia Cup 2022
Bangkok (THA)
All times GMT +7
Men
8 Aug 2022 12:15 KAZ v INA (Pool) 4 - 4
8 Aug 2022 17:00 MAS v SGP (Pool)
8 Aug 2022 19:30 THA v TPE (Pool)
9 Aug 2022 13:30 MAS v TPE (Pool)
9 Aug 2022 17:00 KAZ v SGP (Pool)
9 Aug 2022 19:30 IRI v INA (Pool)
Pool standings
Women
8 Aug 2022 11:00 IRI v INA (Pool A) 1 - 3
8 Aug 2022 13:30 TPE v PAK (Pool A) 7 - 0
8 Aug 2022 14:45 MAS v CAM (Pool B)
8 Aug 2022 18:15 THA v SGP (Pool B)
9 Aug 2022 12:15 TPE v INA (Pool A)
9 Aug 2022 14:45 SGP v CAM (Pool B)
9 Aug 2022 18:15 KAZ v PAK (Pool A)
Pool standings
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre
Malaysia target two gold in Bangkok
By Jugjet Singh
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men's and women's hockey teams will begin their quest for gold in the Asia Cup indoor tournament beginning in Bangkok tomorrow.
2022 Test matches - 8 August
CZE v SUI (M)
Plzen and Prague, Czech Republic
5 Aug 2022 19:00 CZE v SUI 2 - 2
6 Aug 2022 16:00 CZE v SUI 3 - 1
7 Aug 2022 10:30 CZE v SUI 5 - 5
POL v AUT (W)
Siemianowice Slaskie, Poland
5 Aug 2022 19:00 POL v AUT 1 - 1
6 Aug 2022 17:00 POL v AUT 3 - 0
7 Aug 2022 11:00 POL v AUT 1 - 2
FIH Match Centre
2022 Test Matches IRL v CHI v AUT (M) - 8 August
Abbotstown (IRL)
All times GMT +1
2 Aug 2022 19:45 IRL v CHI 3 - 2
3 Aug 2022 19:45 IRL v CHI 3 - 1
5 Aug 2022 19:45 CHI v AUT 2 - 1
6 Aug 2022 15:30 IRL v AUT 2 - 0
7 Aug 2022 09:30 IRL v AUT 3 - 1
9 Aug 2022 19:45 IRL v CHI
FIH Match Centre
Ireland’s men run up fifth successive win
Men’s international test match
Ireland picked up a second successive win over Austria this weekend at the Sport Ireland Campus as Ben Walker’s first quarter double continued their strong run of form.