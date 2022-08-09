Indoor Asia Cup 2022
Bangkok (THA)
All times GMT +7
Men
8 Aug 2022 12:15 KAZ v INA (Pool) 4 - 4
8 Aug 2022 17:00 MAS v SGP (Pool)
8 Aug 2022 19:30 THA v TPE (Pool)
9 Aug 2022 13:30 MAS v TPE (Pool)
9 Aug 2022 17:00 KAZ v SGP (Pool)
9 Aug 2022 19:30 IRI v INA (Pool)
Pool standings
Women
8 Aug 2022 11:00 IRI v INA (Pool A) 1 - 3
8 Aug 2022 13:30 TPE v PAK (Pool A) 7 - 0
8 Aug 2022 14:45 MAS v CAM (Pool B)
8 Aug 2022 18:15 THA v SGP (Pool B)
9 Aug 2022 12:15 TPE v INA (Pool A)
9 Aug 2022 14:45 SGP v CAM (Pool B)
9 Aug 2022 18:15 KAZ v PAK (Pool A)
Pool standings
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre