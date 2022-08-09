Bangkok (THA)



All times GMT +7



Men



8 Aug 2022 12:15 KAZ v INA (Pool) 4 - 4

8 Aug 2022 17:00 MAS v SGP (Pool)

8 Aug 2022 19:30 THA v TPE (Pool)



9 Aug 2022 13:30 MAS v TPE (Pool)

9 Aug 2022 17:00 KAZ v SGP (Pool)

9 Aug 2022 19:30 IRI v INA (Pool)



Pool standings



Women



8 Aug 2022 11:00 IRI v INA (Pool A) 1 - 3

8 Aug 2022 13:30 TPE v PAK (Pool A) 7 - 0

8 Aug 2022 14:45 MAS v CAM (Pool B)

8 Aug 2022 18:15 THA v SGP (Pool B)



9 Aug 2022 12:15 TPE v INA (Pool A)

9 Aug 2022 14:45 SGP v CAM (Pool B)

9 Aug 2022 18:15 KAZ v PAK (Pool A)



Pool standings



