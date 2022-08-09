Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey India wants clock rule changed, guilty officials punished In a letter to the hockey world body

HI chief executive Elena Norman said India were always on the receiving side on such errors.


The Indian women's hockey team were left high and dry by a clock malfunction in their CWG 2022 semifinal. (Hockey India)

India's women's hockey team came back from the 'clock fiasco' in their semifinal defeat against Australia to clinch the bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, but Hockey India is still bristling. They have shot off a letter to the hockey world body asking to change the clock regulations and to not appoint the 'guilty' officials for any future tournaments.

