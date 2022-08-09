Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Be angry, be frustrated, but move on: Schopman's message to Savita & Co after semfinal loss

Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
Coach Janneke Schopman's words of wisdom seemed to have worked like magic as a wounded India beat New Zealand 2-1 to clinch the Bronze medal.


India's women's hockey team celebrate their Bronze medal victory. (Hockey India)

"Be angry, be frustrated, you have every right but move on and settle down before crucial bronze medal match," was chief coach Janneke Schopman's mantra after Indian women's hockey team lost in a controversial shoot-out against Australia in the Commonwealth Games semi-final.

