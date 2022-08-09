In a match that India dominated for most of the four quarters, New Zealand scored off a penalty stroke with just 18 seconds left to the end of the game, taking it to penalty shootouts.





India beat New Zealand 2-1 (1-1) in the penalty shootouts. AFP



India women have won a historic bronze medal in hockey at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday, after defeating New Zealand in what transpired into another shootout after the teams ended tied at 1-1 in the regulation 60 minutes.



