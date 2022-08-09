Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

India women's hockey team wins bronze medal after beating New Zealand in shootouts

Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
View Comments

In a match that India dominated for most of the four quarters, New Zealand scored off a penalty stroke with just 18 seconds left to the end of the game, taking it to penalty shootouts.


India beat New Zealand 2-1 (1-1) in the penalty shootouts. AFP

India women have won a historic bronze medal in hockey at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday, after defeating New Zealand in what transpired into another shootout after the teams ended tied at 1-1 in the regulation 60 minutes.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.