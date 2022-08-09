



Savita Punia showed the best-possible example of leading from the front, churning out four crucial saves to help the Indian women’s hockey team nose out New Zealand 2-1 in a nail-biting shootout to win a bronze medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – thus ending their 16-year medal drought since last winning a silver medal at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games. The Indian captain halted the shootout attempts of Hope Ralph, Rose Tynan, Katie Doar, and Oliva Shannon to ensure her team managed a bronze after making heavy weather of their solitary-goal lead in regulation time conceding a final-minute equaliser to the Black Sticks.



