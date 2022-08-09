Bangkok (THA)



All times GMT +7



Men



8 Aug 2022 12:15 KAZ v INA (Pool) 4 - 4

8 Aug 2022 17:00 MAS v SGP (Pool) 6 - 0

8 Aug 2022 19:30 THA v TPE (Pool) 5 - 1



9 Aug 2022 13:30 MAS v TPE (Pool) 12 - 2

9 Aug 2022 17:00 KAZ v SGP (Pool)

9 Aug 2022 19:30 IRI v INA (Pool)



10 Aug 2022 12:15 IRI v SGP (Pool)

10 Aug 2022 14:45 KAZ v TPE (Pool)

10 Aug 2022 18:15 MAS v THA (Pool)



Pool standings



Women



8 Aug 2022 11:00 IRI v INA (Pool A) 1 - 3

8 Aug 2022 13:30 TPE v PAK (Pool A) 7 - 0

8 Aug 2022 14:45 MAS v CAM (Pool B) 14 - 1

8 Aug 2022 18:15 THA v SGP (Pool B) 8 - 0



9 Aug 2022 12:15 TPE v INA (Pool A)

9 Aug 2022 14:45 SGP v CAM (Pool B)

9 Aug 2022 18:15 KAZ v PAK (Pool A)



10 Aug 2022 13:30 IRI v KAZ (Pool A)

10 Aug 2022 17:00 INA v PAK (Pool A)

10 Aug 2022 19:30 MAS v THA (Pool B)



Pool standings



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre