By Gary Lemke





Matt Guise-Brown of South Africa celebrating after scoring a goal during the Men's Hockey bronze medal match between England and South Africa on day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on 8 August, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)



David hasn’t quite slayed Goliath but he has landed a few blows which have shaken up the established order at these Commonwealth Games.



