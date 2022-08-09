Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

SA’s determined band of brothers bonded by more than hockey

Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments

By Gary Lemke


Matt Guise-Brown of South Africa celebrating after scoring a goal during the Men's Hockey bronze medal match between England and South Africa on day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on 8 August, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

David hasn’t quite slayed Goliath but he has landed a few blows which have shaken up the established order at these Commonwealth Games.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.