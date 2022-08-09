Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

PR Sreejesh Disappointed After Hockey Team’s 0–7 Defeat in Final, Says 'We Didn’t Win a Silver Medal, We Lost Gold'

Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022
For most members of the men's hockey team at the Commonwealth Games here India gained a silver medal in Birmingham, for goalkeeper PR Sreejesh the team lost a gold.


PR Sreejesh (Photo Credits: PTI)

Birmingham, Aug 8: For most members of the men's hockey team at the Commonwealth Games here India gained a silver medal in Birmingham, for goalkeeper PR Sreejesh the team lost a gold. It is a matter of perception -- if you want to see the glass as half-filled or the hall empty. Sreejesh chose to see it as an opportunity lost. India did well to reach the final of the men's hockey competition here in a strong competition that involved World No 1 Australia, England, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Malaysia, and Pakistan. However, the 0-7 thrashing India received at the hands of Australia in the final proved a dampener on the team's celebrations. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists were happy to win a medal, having gone medal-less from Gold Coast in 2018.

