India suffer heavy defeat against Australia, collect silver in men's hockey

Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 21
Tom Wickham scored twice as Australia completely dominated India to register a 7-0 win in the final to clinch the gold medal.


Australia players celebrate after Australia's Jacob Anderson scored his sides fifth goal during the men's final hockey match between Australia and India at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Manpreet Singh's India hockey team suffered a heavy defeat against Australia in the final of the men's hockey tournament at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

