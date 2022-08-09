India won silver in men’s hockey after losing 0-7 to Australia in the final at Commonwealth Games 2022.



Santadeep Dey





Australia’s Jacob Anderson (right) celebrates after Australia’s Blake Govers scored the first goal of the match during the men’s final hockey match against India at the Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: AP



The Australia men’s hockey team continued its dominant show in the Commonwealth Games to thump India 7-0 in Monday’s gold medal match at the University of Birmingham. The Kookaburras have won in every edition since the sport was introduced in the CWG programme in Kuala Lumpur 1998.



