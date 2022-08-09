



It was as if the deep defence of the Indian men’s hockey team had forgotten to set their alarm clock and went into deep slumber save for their shot-stopper PR Sreejesh. It was if the Blueshirts were more than satisfied with their assured silver medal (by virtue of reaching the final). One is not trying to take anything away from the team’s podium finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games but the manner in which the Indians capitulated in the final against Australia would rankle Indian hockey for some time to come – mind you this is not the first time that the Indians were subjected to such humiliating defeat by Australia – at the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games in front of a packed stadium and in the presence of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the Kookaburras had inflicted an 8-0 thrashing. Just a year back, India was walloped 1-7 by the Aussies at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.



