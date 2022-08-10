Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

USA Takes Gold at 21st Maccabiah Games in Sudden Victory Shootout

Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 23
View Comments


Images Taken by Mark D. Phillips & Tammy Cheskis

RAMAT GAN, Israel - Team USA defeated Argentina in a sudden victory shootout to bring home the gold medal at the 21st Maccabiah Games that took place July 12 to 26 in Jerusalem, Israel. This marked the first time that USA has taken the top position in the sport of field hockey at the third largest sporting event in the world often referred to as the "Jewish Olympics", with more than 10,000 athletes competing from 62 different countries. USA sent the largest delegation in history with over 1,300 competitors.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.