

Images Taken by Mark D. Phillips & Tammy Cheskis



RAMAT GAN, Israel - Team USA defeated Argentina in a sudden victory shootout to bring home the gold medal at the 21st Maccabiah Games that took place July 12 to 26 in Jerusalem, Israel. This marked the first time that USA has taken the top position in the sport of field hockey at the third largest sporting event in the world often referred to as the "Jewish Olympics", with more than 10,000 athletes competing from 62 different countries. USA sent the largest delegation in history with over 1,300 competitors.



