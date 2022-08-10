India’s men and women’s hockey teams went one better on their Olympic finishes at Commonwealth Games 2022. The results were as expected, the performances not so much.



Uthra Ganesan





Jugraj Singh celebrates after scoring a goal during India’s semifinal match against South Africa during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



A year since the Indian hockey teams regained space in the national consciousness with exceptional performances at the Tokyo Olympics, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) have served a reminder that sports isn’t a mathematical equation with a single definite solution. But, an unsure science with every permutation and process throwing up new results.



