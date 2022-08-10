Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

India in Hockey at Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals earned, Australia remains final frontier

Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments

India’s men and women’s hockey teams went one better on their Olympic finishes at Commonwealth Games 2022. The results were as expected, the performances not so much.

Uthra Ganesan


Jugraj Singh celebrates after scoring a goal during India’s semifinal match against South Africa during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A year since the Indian hockey teams regained space in the national consciousness with exceptional performances at the Tokyo Olympics, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) have served a reminder that sports isn’t a mathematical equation with a single definite solution. But, an unsure science with every permutation and process throwing up new results.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.