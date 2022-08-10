Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian Men’s Team Was Not Playing ‘Hockey’ Against Australia: Two-Time Olympian & Former Captain Jagbir Singh

Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 25
August 8, 2022, will be a truly forgettable day for the Indian men’s hockey team and must have revived bitter memories of July 25, 2021, with the national team suffering back-to-back annihilation at the hands of the Australian men’s hockey team. World number one Australians were always the red-hot favourites going into the 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s hockey final against India, and there is absolutely no shame in losing to them, but the meek surrender put forth by the Graham Reid-coached side has put every hockey lover and supporter asking ‘why’ and ‘how’.

