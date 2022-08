One of the stars of Indian hockey team's silver medal winning campaign, Abhishek believes that team needs to stay in shape for upcoming Hockey WC





Abhishek will look contribute more in the team in the upcoming Pro League.



Young forward Abhishek, who had a memorable outing in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games, said the focus of the Indian hockey team is to stay in the best shape and form in the run-up to next year's World Cup.