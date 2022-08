England Hockey Masters are once again competing in the Master’s World Cup. After being delayed for a year due to Covid-19, the tournament is back again with 50 teams competing, that are representing 20 countries. Over the tournament there will be over 150 games occurring across the four pitches that are at the Nottingham Hockey Centre. There are four age groups competing at the Master’s this year, Over 35 Men, O35 Women, O40 Men, and O40 Women.