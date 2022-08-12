Bangkok (THA)



All times GMT +7



Men



11 Aug 2022 12:15 SGP v INA (Pool) 2 - 5

11 Aug 2022 14:45 IRI v TPE (Pool) 11 - 1

11 Aug 2022 18:15 KAZ v THA (Pool) 6 - 3



12 Aug 2022 13:30 TPE v SGP (Pool) 4 - 0

12 Aug 2022 17:00 IRI v MAS (Pool)

12 Aug 2022 19:30 THA v INA (Pool)



13 Aug 2022 12:30 IRI v KAZ (Pool)

13 Aug 2022 15:30 MAS v INA (Pool)

13 Aug 2022 18:30 THA v SGP (Pool)



Pool standings



Women



11 Aug 2022 13:30 PAK v IRI (Pool A) 1 - 9

11 Aug 2022 17:00 TPE v KAZ (Pool A) 0 - 6

11 Aug 2022 19:30 THA v CAM (Pool B) 5 - 0



12 Aug 2022 12:15 SGP v MAS (Pool B) 0 - 6

12 Aug 2022 14:45 IRI v TPE (Pool A)

12 Aug 2022 18:15 KAZ v INA (Pool A)



13 Aug 2022 09:30 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B (5-8th Place)

13 Aug 2022 11:00 3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A (5-8th Place)

13 Aug 2022 14:00 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B (Semi-Final 1)

13 Aug 2022 17:00 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A (Semi-Final 2)



Pool standings



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre