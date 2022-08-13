Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

SuperSport Let’s Play brings hockey onto local fields with SA Hockey partnership

Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
© SuperSport Lets Play

SuperSport Let’s Play is launching a new project in partnership with the South African Hockey Association, the Let’s Play-SA Hockey Modified Hockey Programme (MHP). Aligned with MultiChoice’s commitment to enriching lives and drive participation in sports among the youth, the project will see the game of hockey being introduced to communities which have previously had little to no contact with the sport.

