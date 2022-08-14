Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Janneke Schopman's hands-on approach has bought the best out of me: Jyoti

Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
Jyoti was part of the Indian women's hockey team that returned to India after clinching a memorable bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, ending a 16-year medal drought at the quadrennial event.


India women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman. Image: Hockey India

Indian women's hockey team forward Jyoti says chief coach Janneke Schopman's hands-on approach has helped her to make drastic improvements as she won a bronze medal on debut at the Commonwealth Games.

