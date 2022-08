By Kaitlyn Schmidt





First-years Ashley Sessa (3) and Ryleigh Heck (12) are new faces at Carolina but bring a long resume of excellence to the field hockey team. Photo by Ira Wilder | The Daily Tar Heel



Before UNC field hockey first-years Ryleigh Heck and Ashley Sessa officially stepped foot on campus as students, they were already well-known faces in the locker room.