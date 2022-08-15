



Indian men’s hockey is in good health and there is denying that notwithstanding our recent morale-pounding 0-7 defeat at the hands of world number one Australia in the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham – their second consecutive heavy defeat to the Kookaburras after their 1-7 mauling at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The back-to-back meek surrenders to Australia have attracted a fair amount of flak all around.



