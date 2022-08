Images Taken by Anne De Prez



NOTTINGHAM, England - After two days of the 2022 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Nottingham, England, the U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team is sitting at the top of their pool, after two victories, while the U.S. O-35 Women's Masters Team played South Africa to a tie and the U.S. O-40 Women's Masters Team fell in a hard-fought contest against Germany.