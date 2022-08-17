Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hockey India hopeful of avoiding football’s fate, holding early elections

Published on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 18
View Comments

Hockey India officials assisting the Committee of Administrators played down any concerns regarding the World Cup and insisted a situation similar to football was highly unlikely.

Uthra Ganesan


Hockey India officials are hopeful of completing elections, as per the directives of the Delhi High Court, before the World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

On a day FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) citing ‘outside interference’ and seeking early elections, Hockey India appeared to be moving towards avoiding a similar fate even as the FIH delegation came visiting to take stock of the situation.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.