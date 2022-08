IMAGES TAKEN BY DAVE BUTTERY PHOTOGRAPHY



NOTTINGHAM, England - On the fourth day of competition at the 2022 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Nottingham, England, only the U.S. O-35 and O-40 Women's Masters Teams competed. The O-35 squad captured their first win, with a hard fought comeback over Germany, while the O-40 women put up a good fight against hosts, England.