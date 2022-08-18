The good news for HI is that FIH does not consider the court as a third party, ruling out the possibility of a ban with only months left for the men's World Cup.





The FIH and CoA said the final draft of the constitution will be delivered in next 10 days. Image: Hockey India/Twitter



New Delhi: Hockey India's election process will be completed by October 9, the Committee of Administrators-managed sports body said on Wednesday after submitting the first draft of its modified constitution to the International Hockey Federation (IHF).



