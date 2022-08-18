Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

FIH issues a joint statement with CoA: Hockey India election process to be completed by 9 October

Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments

The good news for HI is that FIH does not consider the court as a third party, ruling out the possibility of a ban with only months left for the men's World Cup.


The FIH and CoA said the final draft of the constitution will be delivered in next 10 days. Image: Hockey India/Twitter

New Delhi: Hockey India's election process will be completed by October 9, the Committee of Administrators-managed sports body said on Wednesday after submitting the first draft of its modified constitution to the International Hockey Federation (IHF).

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.