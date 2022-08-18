In contrast to the recent FIFA ban on the AIFF for “undue influence from third parties”, the FIH officials made it clear that they respected any legal orders.



Uthra Ganesan





Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the unveiling of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 logo at the Kalinga hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu



The men’s hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to be safe and on track to be hosted by India as scheduled after a meeting between the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in New Delhi on Wednesday.



