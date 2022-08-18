



Lausanne, Switzerland: A joint meeting was held today between the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Committee of Administrators (CoA), Hockey India. The meeting was extremely cordial and productive, attended by Acting President FIH, Mr. Seif Ahmed; CEO FIH, Mr. Thierry Weil and the members of the CoA of Hockey India, Justice Anil R Dave, former Judge of the Supreme Court, Dr. S.Y. Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India and Mr. Zafar Iqbal, Padmashree awardee and former Olympian as captain of the Indian Hockey team.



