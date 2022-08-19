The women’s team had a bumpy ride to the semifinals, while the men’s team had a smooth ride to the final. Both faltered against the Australians, whose 24-year reign in the Commonwealth Games shows no signs of ending.



Uthra Ganesan





All’s well that ends well: Members of the Indian women’s hockey team with their silver medals after winning the bronze-medal playoff match against New Zealand. India let in a goal with 18 seconds to go for the final whistle but Savita Punia saved the day for India during the shootout. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



A year after India’s hockey teams impressed at the Tokyo Olympics, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games have reminded us that sport isn’t a mathematical equation with a single definite solution but an unsure science. All permutations and processes throw up new results.



