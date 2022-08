Anwar Zuberi





Retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar. — Photo courtesy: PHF website



KARACHI: In a head-on with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the country’s governing body for sports, incumbent Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was re-elected unopposed for another four-year term in the elections held here at a local hotel on Friday.