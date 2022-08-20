Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

We desperately wanted a podium finish at CWG after Hockey World Cup debacle: Salima Tete

Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8
View Comments

Young midfielder of the Indian women's hockey team Salima Tete revealed that a podium finish was the only target that the team had at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a disastrous World Cup campaign earlier this year.


Salima Tete

Talented midfielder of the Indian women's hockey team Salima Tete revealed that a podium finish was the only target that the team had at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a disastrous World Cup campaign earlier this year.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.