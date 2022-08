IMAGES TAKEN BY DAVE BUTTERY PHOTOGRAPHY



NOTTINGHAM, England - The U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team played Spain on Wednesday in a tough loss at the 2022 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Nottingham, England. The U.S. Women's Masters Teams saw action on Thursday, with the O-40 topping Ghana, 1-0, and the O-35 finishing in a 1-1 draw against The Netherlands.