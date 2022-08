Ijaz Chaudhry





Matiullah in action | Photos from the writer’s collection



After Independence in 1947, the nation yearned for an Olympic medal. Pakistan’s first Olympic medal in any sport was in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, a silver in hockey. Matiullah Khan, who passed away in his native Bahawalpur in the early hours of August 12 at age 88, was the last surviving member of that 1956 team.