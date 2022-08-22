EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers - Final placings
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A 2022 Men
Ourense, Spain
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|0
|20
|9
|2
|Czech Republic
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|6
|3
|Portugal
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|18
|-14
|3
|4
|Poland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|0
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B 2022 Women
Dublin, Ireland
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|9
|2
|Czech Republic
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Poland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|4
|Turkey
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|10
|-9
|1
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier C 2022 Women
Vilnius, Lithuania
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Italy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|1
|15
|6
|2
|Ukraine
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|3
|Lithuania
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12
|-12
|0