Bigger & better plans for Hockey World Cup 2023: Odisha lays down the roadmap

Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
Odisha government has laid out an extensive plan to make the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 a successful tournament.


Indian Men's Hockey Team

Odisha is pulling out all stops for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup next year to ensure that the event is even bigger and better than its previous edition. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra emphasised on the challenges of the event as it will be held in two cities – Bhubaneswar and Rourkela -- at the same time, according to a release by the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

