By Jugjet Singh





National Juniors coach Megat Azrafiq wants Kuala Lumpur City Hall (KLCH) and Bukit Jallil Sports School (BJSS) Juniors to show what they are made of when they play in the Overall title quarter-finals against Division One teams on Wednesday. -NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: National Juniors coach Megat Azrafiq has issued a challenge to two Division Two teams in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (JHL).