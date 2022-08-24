Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Rourkela added as second Indian host city

Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
View Comments

Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, which will host most of the matches of the World Cup, is the other Indian venue which will stage FIH Pro League games.


FILE PHOTO: Indian and German players before their matches in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League match at the Kalinga hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar. T | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Odisha’s Rourkela was on Tuesday added as the second Indian venue, besides Bhubaneswar, for the upcoming FIH Pro League season beginning in October with the matches to be held at the stadium built to host the men’s World Cup in January.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.