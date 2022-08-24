Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, which will host most of the matches of the World Cup, is the other Indian venue which will stage FIH Pro League games.





FILE PHOTO: Indian and German players before their matches in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League match at the Kalinga hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar. T | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



Odisha’s Rourkela was on Tuesday added as the second Indian venue, besides Bhubaneswar, for the upcoming FIH Pro League season beginning in October with the matches to be held at the stadium built to host the men’s World Cup in January.



