Taylor Lyons





Missy Meharg points during Maryland field hockey's 2-1 win over Syracuse on Nov. 14, 2021. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback)



Holding an open competition for the starting goalie position isn’t new for Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg. But it isn’t something she’s had to do for a few years — since 2018, Noelle Frost has started a majority of games in net.