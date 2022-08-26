Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England Off To A Good Start In The European Hockey Qualifiers

Published on Friday, 26 August 2022
Fielding a full-strength squad following their Commonwealth Games success, England made a convincing start to their European Qualifier campaign with a high scoring 15-0 win over Croatia.  The gulf in world rankings showed as England dominated possession and were 8-0 up by half time, before scoring another seven in the second half.   Wales also won comfortably in their first match, which sets up Saturday’s clash between the home nations as a potential tournament decider.  

