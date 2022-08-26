EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers - 26 August
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B 2022 Men
Calais, France
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|3
|15
|6
|2
|Ireland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4
|16
|3
|3
|Turkey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|15
|-10
|3
|4
|Lithuania
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|-21
|0
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier C 2022 Men
Vienna, Austria
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Austria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|6
|2
|Ukraine
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|8
|3
|3
|3
|Italy
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|4
|Croatia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|13
|-7
|0
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier D 2022 Men
Glasgow, Scotland
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Wales
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|6
|2
|Scotland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|1
|8
|3
|3
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|10
|-3
|3
|4
|Gibraltar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|16
|-14
|0
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A 2022 Women
Durham, England
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|0
|15
|3
|2
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|3
|3
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|-9
|0
|4
|Croatia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|-15
|0
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier D 2022 Women
Dunkirk, France
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|2
|France
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Austria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0