EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers - 26 August

Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B 2022 Men
Calais, France

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 France 2 2 0 0 18 3 15 6
2 Ireland 2 1 0 1 20 4 16 3
3 Turkey 2 1 0 1 5 15 -10 3
4 Lithuania 2 0 0 2 1 22 -21 0

EuroHockey Championship Qualifier C 2022 Men
Vienna, Austria

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Austria 2 2 0 0 8 3 5 6
2 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 11 8 3 3
3 Italy 2 1 0 1 5 6 -1 3
4 Croatia 2 0 0 2 6 13 -7 0

EuroHockey Championship Qualifier D 2022 Men
Glasgow, Scotland

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Wales 2 2 0 0 9 0 9 6
2 Scotland 2 1 0 1 9 1 8 3
3 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 7 10 -3 3
4 Gibraltar 2 0 0 2 2 16 -14 0

EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A 2022 Women
Durham, England

Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 England 1 1 0 0 15 0 15 3
2 Wales 1 1 0 0 9 0 9 3
3 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0
4 Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 15 -15 0

EuroHockey Championship Qualifier D 2022 Women
Dunkirk, France

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Scotland 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6
2 France 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3
3 Switzerland 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
4 Austria 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

FIH Match Centre

