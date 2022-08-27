The Cavaliers dropped the season-opener against the Nittany Lions on Friday in State College



Matt Newton



The No. 12 Virginia field hockey team opened up its season with a tough contest on the road at No. 11 Penn State on Friday afternoon. The Cavaliers struck first in the second quarter and then again early in the fourth to build a 2-1 lead. But, the Nittany Lions rallied at the end of the game, scoring two goals in the final ten minutes to steal the win away as Virginia fell to Penn State 3-2 in the season-opener.



