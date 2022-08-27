Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Late Goals Doom No. 12 UVA Field Hockey in 3-2 Loss at No. 11 Penn State

Published on Saturday, 27 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments

The Cavaliers dropped the season-opener against the Nittany Lions on Friday in State College

Matt Newton

The No. 12 Virginia field hockey team opened up its season with a tough contest on the road at No. 11 Penn State on Friday afternoon. The Cavaliers struck first in the second quarter and then again early in the fourth to build a 2-1 lead. But, the Nittany Lions rallied at the end of the game, scoring two goals in the final ten minutes to steal the win away as Virginia fell to Penn State 3-2 in the season-opener.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.