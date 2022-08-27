Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No. 8 Field Hockey Edged in Season-Opening Shootout By No. 18 Duke

Published on Saturday, 27 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 18
Rachel Houston Scores RU Goal, Sophia Howard has career-high 10 saves



PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Opening the season as the hosts of the 'Battle on the Banks' Tournament, No. 8 Rutgers field hockey had a hard-fought effort, but fell to No. 18 Duke 2-1, following penalty strokes at the conclusion of eighty minutes of field hockey. Rachel Houston scored the lone goal of the contest for RU, while goalkeeper Sophia Howard had a career-best 10 saves.

