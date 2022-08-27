Maryland had no issues putting away a lesser opponent in Drexel in the season opener.



By Damon Brooks Jr.





Photo Courtesy of @TerpsFH Twitter/Maryland Field Hockey



With No. 4 Maryland field hockey holding a comfortable lead in the season opener against Drexel, sophomore attacker Hope Rose received the ball off a pass from senior midfielder Nathalie Fiechter. Rose ripped a shot past Drexel’s goalkeeper for her second goal of the day and extended the Terps’ lead to 6-0.



