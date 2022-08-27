No. 4 Maryland field hockey throttles Drexel, 7-1, to open the season
Maryland had no issues putting away a lesser opponent in Drexel in the season opener.
By Damon Brooks Jr.
Photo Courtesy of @TerpsFH Twitter/Maryland Field Hockey
With No. 4 Maryland field hockey holding a comfortable lead in the season opener against Drexel, sophomore attacker Hope Rose received the ball off a pass from senior midfielder Nathalie Fiechter. Rose ripped a shot past Drexel’s goalkeeper for her second goal of the day and extended the Terps’ lead to 6-0.