Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

It was disappointing to not play hockey final, says India midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad

Published on Saturday, 27 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
View Comments

This was Vivek Sagar's second CWG campaign. In 2018, at the Gold Coast edition, he was the youngest player in the squad, which returned home without a medal.


Vivek Sagar Prasad had missed the CWG final due to a knee injury. Image: Asian Hockey Federation/Twitter

New Delhi: Indian men’s hockey team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad says he was devastated after missing the final of the Commonwealth Games against Australia due to a minor knee injury.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.