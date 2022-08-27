It was disappointing to not play hockey final, says India midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad
This was Vivek Sagar's second CWG campaign. In 2018, at the Gold Coast edition, he was the youngest player in the squad, which returned home without a medal.
Vivek Sagar Prasad had missed the CWG final due to a knee injury. Image: Asian Hockey Federation/Twitter
New Delhi: Indian men’s hockey team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad says he was devastated after missing the final of the Commonwealth Games against Australia due to a minor knee injury.