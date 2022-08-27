This was Vivek Sagar's second CWG campaign. In 2018, at the Gold Coast edition, he was the youngest player in the squad, which returned home without a medal.





Vivek Sagar Prasad had missed the CWG final due to a knee injury. Image: Asian Hockey Federation/Twitter



New Delhi: Indian men’s hockey team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad says he was devastated after missing the final of the Commonwealth Games against Australia due to a minor knee injury.



