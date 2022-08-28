By Lindsey Ware





UNC fifth-year senior forward Erin Matson (1) receives a pass during a field hockey game against Appalachian State on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Photo by Annie Le Baron | The Daily Tar Heel



After three consecutive national championship titles, the last of which came against Michigan, the UNC field hockey team lost to the Wolverines to open the 2021 season — a campaign that was disappointingly cut short in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.



