First-year players propel UNC field hockey to marquee season-opening win over Michigan

Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
By Lindsey Ware


UNC fifth-year senior forward Erin Matson (1) receives a pass during a field hockey game against Appalachian State on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Photo by Annie Le Baron | The Daily Tar Heel

After three consecutive national championship titles, the last of which came against Michigan, the UNC field hockey team lost to the Wolverines to open the 2021 season — a campaign that was disappointingly cut short in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

