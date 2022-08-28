EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers - 28 August
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B 2022 Men
Calais, France
Final Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|3
|3
|0
|0
|37
|3
|34
|9
|2
|Ireland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|29
|4
|25
|6
|3
|Turkey
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|24
|-19
|3
|4
|Lithuania
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|41
|-40
|0
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier D 2022 Men
Glasgow, Scotland
Final Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Wales
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0
|16
|9
|2
|Scotland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|17
|1
|16
|6
|3
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|18
|-11
|3
|4
|Gibraltar
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|23
|-21
|0
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A 2022 Women
Durham, England
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|0
|18
|6
|2
|Wales
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|3
|3
|Slovakia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|11
|-9
|1
|4
|Croatia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|17
|-15
|1
EuroHockey Championship Qualifier D 2022 Women
Dunkirk, France
Final Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|8
|9
|2
|France
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Austria
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|4
|Switzerland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|0